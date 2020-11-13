Free Zoom Challah Bake to Help Survivors

In these times of isolation and division, Met Council wants to bring the community together for a free challah bake over Zoom with The Kosher Baker, Paula Shoyer. The “Baking for Blessings” gathering will take place on Wednesday, November 18 and hundreds are expected to attend, bake challah, and enjoy the festivities in support of Met Council’s Family Violence Services.

Paula Shoyer, the Kosher Baker, will be leading the bake, giving step-by-step instructions for new bakers and offering her professional tips and tricks to the more experienced challah connoisseurs. Shoyer is a French-trained pastry chef and the author of several books, including The Kosher Baker. Her recipes have been featured in print and on TV around the world, including on Food Network’s Sweet Genius, Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, and Fox 5 New York’s morning news.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have The Kosher Baker with us to raise awareness and support the vital work our Family Violence Services program does,” said David Greenfield, the CEO of Met Council. “We hope and expect hundreds of folks from all faiths and backgrounds will attend, but we want this to be a virtual gathering that brings together Jewish communities in our shared love for each other and delicious challah.”

All who are interested in the challah bake can sign up for free at metcouncil.org/baking to receive an email with the Zoom link, recipe and a list of ingredients. If an attendee invites 10 or more people who also sign up, they will receive a free Met Council apron. Supporters are encouraged to give what they can, with donations going directly to sponsor baking kits and other aid for Family Violence Survivors.

The Met Council Family Violence Services program does just about everything to help their clients find safety and security. From counseling and social work to relocation services and emergency financial assistance, the Family Violence Services team understands each client is in their own, unique position and will use a vast array of tools to help these survivors in any way they can. As the sole Jewish social services organization working with New York City’s Family Justice Centers, most clients from the Jewish community have expressed deep relief in knowing that there is someone who understands their culture and who can help them obtain safety.

“We recognize that there are many survivors who are suffering in silence and are too afraid and ashamed to come forward for help. We want to help break the silence and start an important conversation in the community so that we can all come together to stop tolerating violence and encourage survivors to reach out for help,” said Nechama Bakst, Senior Director of Family Violence Services. “This is an evening where we will bring light to this often hidden topic and we will come together as one community in honor of every survivor. We want everyone to know that they are not alone and we as a community are here to support and help”

If you or someone you know feels like your partner is physically or emotionally violent, you may be experiencing domestic violence. You are not alone. For free confidential services please reach out to the Met Council family violence helpline at 212-453-9618, text the text line at 917-540-0225, or email them at [email protected].

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the economy and forcing many to live a more homebound existence, family violence specialists at Met Council and across the country have recorded an unfortunate rise in the frequency and severity of domestic violence. No community is exempt, including Jewish communities here in New York City that Met Council works the closest with. Bakst and the event planners, led by a committee of dozens of supporters from across the country, hope to have survivors speak anonymously at the Zoom challah bake to raise awareness about the reality of family violence and show how the Family Violence Services program can help.

“Ever since COVID-19 started, people have come to me asking how they can help from home with what little time and resources they have,” said Leah Schechter, Met Council’s Senior Director of Volunteer Services and Donor Relations. “This is how. Sign up for this event, bake some delicious challah while learning from one of the world’s best kosher bakers, and help support the essential and excellent work our Family Violence Services program is doing for survivors.”

The “Baking for Blessings” challah bake is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. Already over 100 participants have signed up for the event, sponsored by partners including local synagogues, young Jewish professional groups, and other outreach and charity organizations. All are welcome to attend and admission is free of charge. Go to metcouncil.org/baking to register and donate in support of the Family Violence Services program.