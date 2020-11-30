Iran Publishes Photos Of 4 Suspects In Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

Iran’s Defense Ministry published photos on Sunday evening of four men it claims are suspected of taking part in the assassination of the “father” of Iran’s nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The photos were distributed to hotels throughout Iran and hotel owners were requested to inform Iranian intelligence if any of the men in the photos had stayed in their hotels in recent days.

The defense ministry also announced on Sunday that it has “a lead on the identity of the perpetrators” and that “further information on the crime will be published shortly.”

ورد الآن : الإستخبارات الإيرانية قامت بتوزيع هذه الصور على جميع الفنادق في إيران بتهمة المشاركة في عمليات إغتيال كبير العلماء النوويين الإيرانيين محسن فخري زاده وطلبت من أصحاب الفنادق إستقبالهم من ثم الإبلاغ عن تواجدهم فوراً. pic.twitter.com/rTLQa8Ngqn — M.Majed محمد مجيد (@MohamadAhwaze) November 29, 2020

The United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Oman condemned Fakhrizadeh’s assassination on Sunday.

“The Emirates condemns the crime of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,” the Emirati Foreign Affairs Ministry stated. “It calls all sides to practice the greatest possible restraint so as to avoid dragging the region to new levels of instability and threats to peace.”

Oman’s foreign minister expressed his condolences for Fakhrizadeh’s killing by phone to Iran’s foreign minister, saying that the crime “was against humanitarian and international laws.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)