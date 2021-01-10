Police Capture Armed Man Who Barricaded Inside NYC Hospital

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a New York hospital was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The man barricaded himself inside Manhattan’s Sloan Kettering Hospital on Thursday night with a firearm, New York City Police tweeted. He was later captured, the department said early Friday.
No one was injured.
The man was not immediately identified.
(AP)
