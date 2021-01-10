Police Capture Armed Man Who Barricaded Inside NYC Hospital

Photo Source: NY Times

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a New York hospital was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The man barricaded himself inside Manhattan’s Sloan Kettering Hospital on Thursday night with a firearm, New York City Police tweeted. He was later captured, the department said early Friday.

No one was injured.

The man was not immediately identified.

(AP)


  1. All he wanted was a Corona vaccination without any further delay, and he would have peacefully left right away thereafter:- Like everyone else, he was just sick to the core with such slow movement in dispensing these urgently required vaccinations.