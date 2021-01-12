Man on Swastika Vandalism Spree Is Targeting Trump Supporters In The Florida Keys, Cops Say

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving multiple cases in which swastikas were spray painted on public roads and private property this month from Stock Island to Key Largo.
“I will not tolerate this symbol of hate and intolerance to be perpetuated by vandals in this community,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I am on the record with residents who know how I feel about graffiti in general, but to use such a symbol of malevolence makes these cases even more troubling.”
The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid to late 20s who appears to have short brown hair with a receding hairline. He has a slightly heavier build, with a somewhat protruding stomach. He was wearing Under Armor shoes.
- Three of the cases occurred on Stock island between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. Swastikas were spray painted on the street, a front door and a Trump sign in three separate locations.
- Two more cases occurred on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 on Little Torch Key and Ramrod Key. Two swastikas were spray painted on roads, a Trump sign and vehicle hood in two separate locations.
- A swastika was found spray painted on the road and a gate on Long Key sometime Jan 9. Into Jan. 10. The homeowner nearby had a Trump sign on their property.
- A swastika was spray painted on a boat in Key Largo that had a Trump sign displayed on Jan. 11.