Mossad Head Traveling To US To Present Evidence Against Iran

Mossad head Yossi Cohen is traveling to Washington on an official visit within the next few days and will meet with senior White House and intelligence officials, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday night.

Cohen will present intelligence materials proving that the Islamic Republic is lying to the world and hiding information about its nuclear program in a bid to prevent the US from reentering the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel is making efforts to arrange a private meeting between Cohen and Biden during the visit, the first high-level visit by an Israeli official since Biden entered office in January.

On Wednesday night, in a speech marking Yom HaShoah, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel is not obligated to respect a return to the Iran deal.

“History has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing,” Netanyahu said. “An agreement with Iran that will pave the way for nuclear weapons — weapons that threaten us with destruction — we will not be obligated to such an agreement in any way. We have only one obligation: to prevent anyone who seeks to destroy us from carrying out his plot.”

