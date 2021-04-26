Mazel Tov On Our First Bonei Olam-Vzakeini Baby(ies)!

Our Very First Bonei Olam-Vzakeini Baby!

הודו לה’ כי טוב!

Just over a year ago, Vzakeini was established. $1 and 1 tefilah each week for 1 couple’s IVF treatment. Vzakeini promised miracles and over the last few months they also promised good news.

Today, we finally say Mazal tov. Not just once, but twice. ​A couple who could not have had children without Bonei Olam’s help now hugs 2 little twin miracles in their arms.

Mazal tov to the immediate family, and mazal tov to the entire Vzakeini family who gave life through their donations and tefilos.

​A message from the mother:

“Not so long ago, the ability to become a mother was so distant, I couldn’t imagine what it would feel like to hold my own baby. Today, I need to keep reminding myself that they are mine! I can’t thank you enough for the gift you have given my husband and me.”​

We are determined to keep raising awareness and funds until every single couple who dreams of parenthood can access the funds they need to hold a baby of their own.

WE ARE SO CLOSE!

By joining Bonei Olam-Vzakeini today, we will be able to reach 36,000 members and fund two couples every week, iy”h.