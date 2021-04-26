Mazel Tov On Our First Bonei Olam-Vzakeini Baby(ies)!

Our Very First Bonei Olam-Vzakeini Baby!
הודו לה’ כי טוב!
Just over a year ago, Vzakeini was established. $1 and 1 tefilah each week for 1 couple’s IVF treatment. Vzakeini promised miracles and over the last few months they also promised good news.
Today, we finally say Mazal tov. Not just once, but twice. A couple who could not have had children without Bonei Olam’s help now hugs 2 little twin miracles in their arms.
Mazal tov to the immediate family, and mazal tov to the entire Vzakeini family who gave life through their donations and tefilos.
A message from the mother:
“Not so long ago, the ability to become a mother was so distant, I couldn’t imagine what it would feel like to hold my own baby. Today, I need to keep reminding myself that they are mine! I can’t thank you enough for the gift you have given my husband and me.”
We are determined to keep raising awareness and funds until every single couple who dreams of parenthood can access the funds they need to hold a baby of their own.
By joining Bonei Olam-Vzakeini today, we will be able to reach 36,000 members and fund two couples every week, iy”h.