A Letter From Flatbush Hatzalah

Dear Friend,

We are a group most comfortable operating behind the scenes, doing what we do, not stepping out into the limelight or writing letters.

But we are reaching out to you, our dear brothers and sisters, because we need you.

But who are we?

Some people call us heroes. Some say we’re courageous. The ad campaign even called us “Supermen. “

We feel uncomfortable with these titles.

So who are we? Simply put, we’re family. We’re a band of brothers – your brothers. We’re people who undertook to be part of a group that is devoted 24/7 to all of you.

We are Hatzolah.

As members of Hatzolah, we often have to make certain decisions, putting other people’s lives before the time we get to spend with our family, but, of course, we know that there is no greater honor, no greater deed, no greater zechus that stopping whatever we are doing and going to help someone in a medical crisis. Our families feel the same way, too. They know how important and necessary our work is, and they encourage us, with amazing selflessness and altruism, to keep stepping out there, day after day and night after night, to help others they don’t even know.

Because that’s what Hatzolah does.

You are fortunate when you don’t need our services, but when you do, you should be comforted by the knowledge that we are always just a phone call away, ready and eager to drop everything, putting our lives on hold, for you. For every single one of you.

All year, when people are in need, they turn to Hatzolah. At this time, Hatzolah is turning to you.

On Thursday, April 29, the eve of Lag Ba’omer, Hatzolah of Flatbush will be holding a vital fundraiser, whose success will be dependent on your involvement.

We at Hatzolah are counting on you.

By supporting us, your Hatzolah members, you will be showing just how much we mean to you.

Hatzolah of Flatbush’s budget is $2 million annually. The goal of this upcoming campaign is to raise $1.5 million in support of 299 EMTs, 41 paramedics, and 15 dispatchers, the people who make up Hatzolah of Flatbush.

Last year’s campaign helped replace all ambulance stretchers with motorized stretchers and allowed Hatzolah to undertake capital improvements to its facilities. This year, Hatzolah needs to replace all 41 paramedic monitors by year’s end at a cost of $1.5 million.

We desperately need your help in this campaign – the only Hatzolah fundraiser of the year.

We at Hatzolah will always be there for you. That’s our mantra. But please, at this time, be there for us.

On April 29 , please respond generously , helping Hatzolah help you.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE