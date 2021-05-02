NYPD: Bus Driver Intentionally Struck By Car

New York City police were looking for a driver captured on video running over a bus driver and fleeing in an apparent road rage incident.

The video released by police Saturday shows the female bus driver exiting the small school bus and standing on a median, apparently to take a photo of a car that was stopped behind the bus in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

WANTED for AN Vehicular Assault at the northeast corner of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard . #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 4/30/21 @ 5:15 PM n unidentified individual did intentionally run over a 44-year-old female victim with his vehicle.Reward up to $2500 Know who they are? pic.twitter.com/FV4MW4NxHA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 1, 2021

The car, a gray 2020 Subaru, then accelerates over the median and into the bus driver, who is left lying in the street after emerging from beneath the car’s back tires.

The 44-year-old bus driver remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Saturday.

The driver of the car was described as a 5-foot-7-inch man with a thin build. Police asked anyone with information to come forward.

(AP)