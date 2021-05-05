Israel Identifies 1st Cases Of Brazilian, Chilian Variants

Israel’s Health Ministry stated on Monday that it has found two cases of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in travelers returning to Israel from abroad.

The variant was found in a vaccinated man and a baby, the first time the strain has been found in Israel.

The Chilian variant was found in a vaccinated Israeli who returned from abroad.

The ministry added that another 19 cases of the Indian variant have been found in returning travelers, increasing the number of cases in Israel to 60.

Israel has instituted travel restrictions on seven countries currently considered high risk for coronavirus variants. As of Monday, Israelis are banned from traveling to India, South Africa, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico except under special circumstances.

Furthermore, Israelis who return from the designated countries will have to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)