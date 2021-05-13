IDF: No Rockets Were Fired At Northern Israel

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said on Thursday morning that no rockets were fired at northern Israel overnight Wednesday and the sirens that were heard in the Jezreel Valley and the Lower Galil were false alarms.

The sirens heard in the north were an apparent result of a miscalculation during one of the rocket barrages toward central Israel, with sirens being heard as far north as Natzeret.

Following a barrage of rocks on central Israel, a rocket hit the ground in a crowded residential neighborhood in downtown Petach Tikva, causing a fire to break out and wreaking significant damage to five buildings. The building residents were evacuated and rescue services treated five patients who were lightly injured and one patient who was moderately injured.

In Rishon L’Tzion, shrapnel from an Iron Dome intercept landed inside an apartment. Six people were lightly injured while running to a protected space, including an elderly man.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)