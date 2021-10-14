City Of Boston Suspends 800 For Failing To Comply With Vaccine Rules

More than 800 people who work for Boston have been suspended without pay for failing to comply with the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, city officials said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced in August that the city’s roughly 18,000 employees would be required to either show proof of vaccination, or, if they do no want to get a shot, submit to regular testing.

Janey said Wednesday the suspended employees who did not meet Tuesday’s initial deadline came from five “public facing” agencies including the public schools department, libraries, the center for youth and families, the disability commission and the age commission. Workers who continue to ignore the mandate face termination, she said.

The school department alone has about 11,000 employees.

Some other city agencies have later deadlines.

The city is making plans to deal with potential staffing shortfalls.

“We are now implementing contingency plans for bus transportation and other school operations impacted by employee leaves of absence, due to unverified vaccination or testing,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Suspended employees can return to work by providing proof of a negative test, the office said.

MUSEUM VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS

Two major Massachusetts museums announced Wednesday that they will require all visitors over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting Nov. 1.

“We continue to place the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and community at the forefront of our thinking,” Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown said in a statement posted on the museum’s website. “Taking the additional precaution of requiring all visitors to provide proof of vaccination is the most effective and prudent approach through which the Clark can do its part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.”

Mass MoCa in North Adams, which has had a vaccine requirement for employees for about a week, will also require proof of vaccination for guests.

Visitors can show either a photo or hard copy of an official immunization record of a vaccine along with a photo ID for entry, the museum said.

Both museums continue to requires masks for all visitors indoors.

