Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Largest City, To Keep Mask Mandate

Connecticut’s largest city plans to keep its local indoor mask mandate in place, even though the number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping and some nearby municipalities have decided to lift their masking requirements.

Bridgeport officials cite sluggish vaccination rates for the decision to continue requiring face coverings for the foreseeable future.

“The mandate is staying as is at the moment,” Rowena White, Mayor Joe Ganim’s communications director, told the Connecticut Post, adding, “you want to err on the side of caution.” She said officials are hoping to see an increase in vaccinations.

State data released Thursday show 61.4% of the eligible residents of Bridgeport have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In most of the city’s surrounding communities, more than 70% of residents have received at least one shot.

As of Oct. 23, there were 9.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Bridgeport, a slight decline from 10.1 cases as of Oct. 16.

In August, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that provides municipal leaders the option of requiring masks in indoor public places within their communities, regardless of vaccination status. Ganim revived Bridgeport’s mask mandate on Aug. 10.

Fairfield, Danbury and Stamford recently rescinded their indoor mask mandates.

