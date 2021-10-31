Halloween Horror: Mass Shooting at Party Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured

A Halloween party in eastern Texas took a spooky turn late last night as a gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Octavia Event Center in Texarkana, a city approximately 180 miles east of Dallas. According to a police statement, there were several hundred people inside the venue at the time of the shooting.

The 10 party-goers shot by the madman were transported to two area hospitals by ambulance, police vehicles, and private vehicles, with one of the casualties passing away at the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

A 20-year-old man whose name has not yet been publicly released was confirmed as the sole victim to have died in the incident, while the injuries of the others do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooter has not yet been identified or apprehended, and has been described by police as a “black male who left in an unknown vehicle following the shooting.”

“While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may have been the result of some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers,” a police statement said.