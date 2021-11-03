MASSIVE BLOW TO BIDEN AND DEMS: Republican Glen Youngkin Wins Gubernatorial Race In Virginia

In a crushing blow to President Joe Biden and Democrats across the country, Trump-backed Republican Glen Youngkin is projected to win the Virginia gubernatorial race, beating incumbent Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin was the target of numerous attacks in recent weeks, including a political stunt by the anti-Trump Lincoln Project that aimed to paint him as a candidate with numerous white supremacist supporters.

The race in Virginia is believed to have boiled down to issues parents have with the state’s public school curriculum, with Youngkin decrying the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Democrats accusing the Republican of being a racist for opposing it.

