Brooklyn Apartment Building Burns; No Injuries Reported [VIDEO]

No injuries were reported Wednesday in an apartment building fire that sent dark smoke billowing over Brooklyn.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour on the blaze at 222 Lenox Road in the borough’s East Flatbush neighborhood.

The fire department said the blaze on the upper levels of the seven-story apartment building was first reported at around 11 a.m.

About 170 firefighters and EMS personnel responded, the fire department said.

