PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: NJ Gov Murphy Comes Through for Thousands of Lakewood Children

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed Bill S-3000 into law, codifying and establishing certain network adequacy standards for pediatric primary and specialty care in Medicaid program.

The law allows Medicaid patients to receive specialty care without having to drive many hours or wait for the lengthy approval process, thereby giving children with Medicaid health coverage the same treatment opportunities as those with commercial insurance.

The law will force Medicaid policies – which are issued by a handful of insurance companies – to include more out-of-state facilities in their plans.

This law will impact many Lakewood families, for whom updated Medicaid adequacy standards are crucial to getting their children the medical treatment they need. For instance, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which was recently made not available to Medicaid parents, will likely now be added back on to health insurance policies covered by Medicaid.

Sources tell YWN that Murphy had said he would sign the bill after the election.

“We thank Governor Murphy for signing this critical bill into law and assuring that the most vulnerable children in our community and throughout the state receive the best possible care, regardless of their financial circumstances or geographic service area,” said Rabbi Sruli Fried, director of Chai Lifeline NJ/PA.

“This is a momentous day for the families of Chai Lifeline and I want to thank the entire community for their advocacy and support in making this possible. The tireless efforts of hundreds of our families and friends—their calls and letters to their representatives—have made a real difference and will impact countless lives. Thank you!”

