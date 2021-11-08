Man Shoved Off Manhattan Train Platform in Unprovoked Attack

A man was shoved off a subway platform in the Tribeca neighborhood early Monday morning in an unprovoked attacked, the NYPD says.

NYPD officials say the incident occurred at around 5:20 am at the Chambers Street station, when a 45-year-old man was suddenly shoved by an unidentified suspect, causing him to fall onto the tracks.

The man was able to get off the tracks and back onto the platform without suffering any injuries.

The suspect has only been identified as a male with a slim build.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)