BOOK CLAIM: Trump Said He Was Leaving Republican Party and Creating His Own

President Donald Trump told RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on his last day in office that he was going to open his own political party and he didn’t care if his move would destroy the Republican Party, according to a new book.

ABC journalist Jon Karl writes in “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” that Trump only backed down from his threat after Republican leaders threatened to take action against the president that would have cost him millions of dollars.

According to Karl, McDaniel called Trump shortly after he boarded Air Force One on January 20th for his last flight as president to wish him well.

“It was a very unpleasant conversation,” Karl writes. “Donald Trump was in no mood for small talk or nostalgic goodbyes. He got right to the point. He told her he was leaving the Republican Party and would be creating his own political party.”

Karl says that Donald Trump Jr., who had been slamming the Republican National Committee for being insufficiently loyal to Trump, was also on the call.

“I’m done,” Trump reportedly told McDaniel. “I’m starting my own party.”

“You cannot do that,” McDaniel responded. “If you do, we will lose forever.”

“Exactly,” Trump shot back. “You lose forever without me. I don’t care. This is what Republicans deserve for not sticking up for me.”

To get Trump to back off his decision, the RNC threatened to stop paying legal bills incurred during Trump’s post-election challenges, and to “render Trump’s most valuable political asset worthless” by revoking his access to his campaign’s list of 40 million Trump supporters’ emails.

Both Trump and McDaniel have denied the story.

“ABC Non News and 3rd rate reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me from the beginning of my political career,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Just look at what has now been revealed about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It was a made up and totally fabricated scam and the lamestream media knew it. It just never ends!”

