Black Lives Matter Leader Threatens NYC Mayor-Elect Adams with Violence

Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome threatened NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams that there will be “bloodshed” in New York if the new mayor goes “back to the old way of policing.”
“If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing, then we’re going to take to the streets again. There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed,” Newsome said.
“I am not threatening anyone,” Newsome said immediately after making his threat. “I am just saying that it’s a natural response to aggressive oppression – people will react.”
The BLM leader’s comments came after a contentious sit-down meeting with Adams where they discussed possible reforms for the incoming Adams administration.
“There’s one thing that we do agree on, that we need to change conditions that people are living in, historical conditions. And the conditions have not changed,” Adams said in the meeting.
“If Black lives truly matter, then we must address violence in our communities while we address bias in policing,” Adams added. “Yelling and not listening gets us nowhere.”
I would think that slavery was worse, as was the 1930’s, so “historic” is a bit over the top.
If a white, right wing person would talk like that they would be arrested already and slapped with many charges such as threatening to commit violence and whatever else they can find to throw the book at them. But black leftists get away with murder, literally.
Adams will be a second Dinkins, you read it here first. A liberal cannot be a law and order official regardless of what he promised to do about crime.