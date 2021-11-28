Man Arrested In Gunfire That Injured 2 Officers In Bronx

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday on attempted murder and other charges in an exchange of gunfire that injured two police officers and him.

Police said Charlie Vasquez, 23, was under arrest in a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be arraigned or whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.

No telephone number for Vasquez’ home could immediately be found. Email messages were sent to a possible relative.

Police said Officers Robert Holmes and Alejandra Jacobs responded to a report of a man with a gun on Beaumont Avenue Wednesday night. They encountered a man and immediately faced gunfire, Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

According to police, Jacobs was shot twice in the arm and returned fire, hitting the suspect. Holmes struggled with him over the weapon and was shot in the armpit, police said.

Vasquez underwent surgery and is expected to recover, police said. In addition to attempted murder, he was arrested on charges including assault, criminal use of a firearm and other offenses.

Jacobs, who joined the police department a year ago, was released from a hospital Thursday. Holmes, who has been on the force for about eight years, went home Friday.

