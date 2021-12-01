Young Man Burned in Kitchen Fire Near Tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman

An Israeli man in his 20s suffered burns to his face on Monday after a fire broke out in a hotel kitchen near the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman, Ukraine.

According to reports, the injuries were sustained after the man, presumably a mashgiach, turned on the gas in a hotel kitchen, causing an explosion that burned him.

Ukrainian rescue services tended to the injured man and transported him to a local hospital.

“The wounded man has burns on his face and upper body,” said Mattis Shapira, an EMT who provided treatment at the scene. “I provided him with first aid and brought burn creams and ointments to the local hospital to help them relieve the injuries.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)