New Credit Card for Business Owners, with up to 110,000 Bonus Points, the Brex Cash+ Card!

The Brex Cash+ Card product offer is new business credit card product from Brex attached to a cash management account (although it acts like a business bank account).

You can use the cash account to deposit checks, send and receive ACH transfers, wire money internationally, and manage spending for different users.

IMPORTANT – In order to qualify for the full 110,000 Points you must open a Cash Account, along with either the Daily or 30-Day Card.

access the following Card Perks:

Up to 110,000 bonus points as follows:

30,000 bonus points after spending $3,500 in thirty-daysOR: 80,000 points after spending a total of $9,000 within thirty-days. An additional 10,000 points after spending $3,000 within ninety-days. An additional 20,000 points by connecting and running payroll or depositing sales revenue via E-commerce platforms

Instant approval

No credit pull

No foreign transaction fees

Transferable into Airline Miles

$5,000 AWS Credit

$150 Google Ads Credit

No annual fee

*Sole Proprietorships currently ineligible

You can transfer your Brex points to a number of travel partners or redeem them for cash!

https://bit.ly/3CGUhXa