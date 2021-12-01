New Credit Card for Business Owners, with up to 110,000 Bonus Points, the Brex Cash+ Card!

The Brex Cash+ Card product offer is new business credit card product from Brex attached to a cash management account (although it acts like a business bank account).
You can use the cash account to deposit checks, send and receive ACH transfers, wire money internationally, and manage spending for different users.
IMPORTANT – In order to qualify for the full 110,000 Points you must open a Cash Account, along with either the Daily or 30-Day Card.
access the following Card Perks:
- Up to 110,000 bonus points as follows:
- 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,500 in thirty-daysOR:
- 80,000 points after spending a total of $9,000 within thirty-days.
- An additional 10,000 points after spending $3,000 within ninety-days.
- An additional 20,000 points by connecting and running payroll or depositing sales revenue via E-commerce platforms
- Instant approval
- No credit pull
- No foreign transaction fees
- Transferable into Airline Miles
- $5,000 AWS Credit
- $150 Google Ads Credit
- No annual fee
- *Sole Proprietorships currently ineligible
You can transfer your Brex points to a number of travel partners or redeem them for cash!