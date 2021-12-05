VAX TO THE MAX: De Blasio Considering Requiring Booster Shots to Enter Big Apple Venues

With his term as mayor rapidly nearing its close, Bill de Blasio is hastening his implementation of liberal priorities in the Big Apple before his time runs out.

In the latest iteration of his attempt to tighten his stranglehold around the city’s neck, Mayor Bill says he might require people to get Covid-19 booster shots to attend concerts, eat at restaurants, and go to other indoor venues.

“I think it’s a fair question that we’re going to analyze now – with all of our approaches to Covid, we’re going to update them, because we’re dealing with some new challenges at this moment,” de Blasio said in a Friday radio interview.

“So, that will be looked at along with a series of other actions, because it’s really dynamic right now,” he said, referring the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which has so far been show to be less dangerous than other Covid strains.

New York City currently requires proof of having been administered just a single vaccine dose to enter certain venues, like restaurants, gyms, and theaters.

