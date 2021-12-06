NOSTALGIC THROWBACK: Yigal Calek’s London School of Jewish Song Gather For Reunion Decades Later [VIDEOS]

Yigal Calek and the London School of Jewish Song, who wowed crowds across the globe over the span of decades, joined together once more on the last night of Chanukah to regale both themselves and their audience with song and music.

Calek, a sixth grade rebbi, composer, and musical director, released his first album (Ma Navu) in 1970 with his London Pirchim Choir (which later morphed into the London School of Jewish Song), and followed it up with many more albums filled with songs that have become classics in the Jewish music genre.

Yigal Calek and the London School of Jewish Song were not only revolutionary with their contribution of songs to the Jewish world, but were also a key player in the advent of the frum concert; prior to the London School of Jewish Song’s concert performances in the early 1970’s, musical events were almost exclusively held in the basements of shuls.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)