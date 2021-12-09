Israel To Hold Major Exercise Simulating Attack On Iran

The Israeli Air Force is preparing for a large-scale exercise with dozens of aircraft taking part in a simulated attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The exercise, one of the largest ever held by the IAF, will take place over the Mediterranean Sea in the spring, in about six months.

The planes, including F-15s, F-35s, F-16s, Gulfstream G550 spy planes, and refueling jets, will embark on flights of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), which would be necessary in the case of an actual strike in Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi announced three months ago that the IDF was advancing preparations for the execution of strikes against Iran. Billions of shekels of extra funding was granted to the IDF for this purpose in the recently passed national budget.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)