IS THIS A JOKE? Biden Smirks & Walks Away When Asked About 800,000 Deaths And China Covid Origins [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Biden apparently thinks the idea of him pushing China to come clean about what they know of the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has now killed over 800,000 Americans, is laugh-worthy.

When asked by a NY Post reporter about it, Biden smirked and walked away – making the question the only one that he declined to answer as he departed the White House to tour tornado damage in Kentucky.

REPORTER: “[America has had] 800,000 coronavirus deaths…Do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?”

POTUS smirks and walks away.

While refusing to answer questions about pushing China on Covid-19, Biden had no problem responding to questions about his discussions with Vladimir Putin and former Trump aide Mark Meadows being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress.

Biden also declined to push China’s Xi regarding the pandemic’s origins during a 3-plus hour summit with the Chinese leader, despite the US calling the lab leak theory a “plausible” one, along with transmission from animals.

