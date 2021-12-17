BARGAIN: Israir Offering $9 Flights to Bahrain for Newly Vaccinated Individuals

Israeli airline Israir has launched a campaign to get more Israeli citizens vaccinated, offering up to 1,000 tickets to Bahrain for newly vaccinated nationals for just $9.

To be eligible, the traveler must have been vaccinated between Dec. 14th and Dec. 17th and tickets for the deal are on sale until Friday afternoon.

The deal is valid for flights departing from Jan. 24-March 31, 2022. The $9 price is for a round-trip ticket with one piece of carry-on luggage per passenger. Additional baggage will incur a surcharge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)