Biden Offers Bonuses to Doctors Who Implement ‘Anti-Racism Plans’

Have you ever thought that being a doctor simply meant providing medical interventions for patients suffering from illness or injury? Think again, President Biden’s administration says.

Effective January 1st, doctors who work with Medicare patients can boost their earnings by conducting a “clinic-wide review” of its “commitment to anti-racism” that includes “value statements” and a change in “clinical practice guidelines.”

Under the new reimbursement rate model, doctors must define race as “a political and social construct, not a physiological one.” Doctors and medical researchers have warned that ignoring race’s physiological underpinnings will discourage genetic testing and worsen racial health disparities.

Despite the warnings, the rationale provided for the boosted reimbursements is that “it is important to acknowledge systemic racism as a root cause for differences in health outcomes between socially-defined racial groups.”

The new rules will update Medicare’s Merit-Based Incentive Payment System, which determines eligible doctors’ reimbursement rates. That system was approved with broad bipartisan support by Congress in 2015 to reward doctors for high-quality, cost-effective medical care – and also penalizes them for providing unnecessary and costly services.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)