NO JOKE: North Korea Bans Laughter for 11 Days

To honor and commemorate the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il, the father of current dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea has imposed an 11-day ban on laughter, alcohol consumption, and leisurely activities.

The ban went into effect last Friday, the day of the former leader’s death, with reports saying that North Koreans were not even allowed to buy groceries on that day.

A former North Korean resident said that “in the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.”

”Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud, and the body must be taken out after it’s over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” he said.

