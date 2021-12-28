IT’S SINKING IN: Biden Admits There’s “No Federal Solution” to Pandemic

Even as his administration continues to push for nationwide Covid-19 policies and restrictions, President Joe Biden said on a phone call with governor that he agrees with Republicans who say that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.

Biden’s comments agreeing with Republicans came after GOP Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson cautioned the president against taking actions that would mitigate individual states’ abilities to implement policies that they see as most beneficial to fighting back against Covid-19.

“One word of concern or encouragement for your team is that as you look towards federal solutions that will help alleviate the challenge, make sure that we do not let federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions,” Hutchinson told Biden on the call.

“The production of 500 million rapid tests that will be distributed by the federal government is great, but obviously that dries up the supply chain for the solutions that we might offer as governor,” he said.

Biden appeared to agree with the Arkansas Republican.

“There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level,” Biden responded.

“I’m looking at [New Hampshire] Governor Sununu on the board here. He talks about that a lot,” Biden said. “And it ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road and that’s where the patient is in need of help or preventing the need for help.”

The president’s comments stand in stark contrast to his actual policies.

Biden has placed the federal government in a central role on pandemic mitigation measures, his Education Department has opened investigations into states for banning mask mandates in school, and the federal government continues to mandate masks in airports and other mass transit venues – including recently increasing fines for those that don’t comply.

The Biden administration is also going to the Supreme Court to defend its nationwide vaccine mandate for all businesses with 100 or more employees.

