NYPD Officer Shot While Resting In Car Between Shifts

A New York City police officer who was shot Saturday while sleeping in his vehicle between shifts is expected to fully recover, authorities said as the new mayor and police commissioner vowed to catch whoever was responsible.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, sworn in just hours earlier, said the officer has a fractured skull and is undergoing treatment at New York Presbyterian hospital.

She said the shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. when the officer was awakened by the sound of glass shattering in his car and felt pain in the left side of his head.

The officer got out of his vehicle and was aided by a police sergeant who saw blood coming from his head, Sewell said.

She said the officer was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for a fractured skull as bullet fragments were removed from his wound.

Below is a picture of the round that penetrated the officer’s vehicle. pic.twitter.com/rkjbCAMIQ8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2022

The officer has been identified only as a seven-year member of the force.

Mayor Eric Adams, who joined a news conference outside the hospital, said a hunt was underway for the person who fired the shot.

We are happy but angry today. Happy to report that our officer injured last night is recovering and in good spirits. Angry that someone brought in the New Year with violence. We’ll find the gun AND the shooter. We’ll bring anyone who thinks they can attack our city to justice. pic.twitter.com/uhT2dWTlAy — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2022

Adams, who also was sworn in earlier Saturday, said he wanted to send a message that “this is not going to be a city of violence.”

Police said the bullet appeared to be deflected by the rear passenger window it appeared to go through or perhaps by the officer’s skull.

Sewell said the officer had worked a full shift Friday in Central Park and was resting before starting another shift at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

She said she “could not be more pleased that he is recovering.”

