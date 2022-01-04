Rep. Liz Cheney Reveals What Trump Was Doing And Where He Was Inside The White House During January 6 Riot

Vice Chair of the Jan. 6 Committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), told ABC News that the she has “firsthand testimony” of what former President Donald Trump was doing as the U.S. Capitol was stormed by his supporters.

“The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred. We know, as you know well, that the briefing room at the White House is just a mere few steps from the Oval Office,” Cheney revealed to George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“We know, as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television, to tell people to stop,” Cheney said. “We know Leader McCarthy was pleading with him to do that.”

“We know members of his family, we know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence,” she added.

Watch the interview below.

Then-President Trump eventually posted a video clip to social media telling his supporters to stop the unrest.

“Go home. We love you. You’re very special,” Trump said in the clip.