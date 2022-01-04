“SLAP IN THE FACE”: Biden Blasted for Approval of Child Booster Shots Without Expert Input

President Joe Biden is coming under intense criticism over the FDA’s approval this week of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for children ages 12 to 15 without first convening a panel of experts to give their opinion, as is standard practice.

“Dear President Biden, FDA is bypassing it’s scientific advisors to authorize boosters for all kids 12-15 next week. This is unconscionable – undermines the integrity of the FDA’s standard process! Please require FDA to put this authoriz [sic] before the VRBPAC advisory comm for a vote!” Dr. Marty Makary, chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center and a Fox News contributor, tweeted.

VRBPAC – the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee – in September voted against giving everyone booster shots, saying they only supported giving them to those age 65 and older and immunocompromised individuals.

“We’re being asked to approve this as a three-dose vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, without any clear evidence if the third dose for a younger person when compared to an elderly person is of value,” Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) said at the time.

“It is a slap in the face to science for @US_FDA to circumvent the standard convening of the expert advisory board… FDA is quietly doing this because their experts previously voted it down, voicing concerns about medical harms,” Makary tweeted on Saturday.

Specifically in question are the vaccine’s safety for children, especially considering that the vaccines have been known to cause cardiac issues in some people.

Experts do not know yet what effects booster shots would have on those in the 12 to 15 age group, and President Biden didn’t want a panel of experts getting in the way.

