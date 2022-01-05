Israel: Almost 3,000K Hospitalized For Flu, Including 863 Children

As coronavirus cases soar in Israel, the Health Ministry also reported a surge of flu cases in the country.

As of the past week, a total of 2,825 Israelis have been hospitalized with the flu this winter, including 863 children and 181 pregnant women and new mothers.

The ministry urged the public to vaccinate against the flu, saying that the flu vaccine can even be taken together with the COVID vaccine or at any time period before or after it.

The ministry added that most patients seriously ill with the flu have this year’s Type A, subtype A/H3, which is included in this year’s vaccine.

“The flu can cause serious illness, such as pneumonia, other respiratory complications, myocarditis, and even death,” the Health Ministry warned. “The ministry emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)