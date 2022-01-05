LAWLESS: Manhattan DA Stops Seeking Prison Sentences for Most Crimes

Newly installed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has unveiled a new policy to only ask for prison sentences for a small number of crimes, and downgrade or outright dismiss charges for numerous other offenses.

Bragg said that offenses like marijuana misdemeanors, resisting arrest, trespassing, and subway turnstile jumping would no longer be prosecuted by his office and that prosecutors should not seek bail for suspects waiting for trial.

The district attorney said that prison sentences would only be sought in cases of homicides, assaults resulting in serious injury, domestic violence felonies, sex offenses, public corruption, and “major economic crimes.”

In addition, when prosecutors do seek a prison sentence, it should not be for more than 20 years in prison without eligibility for parole, Bragg said, adding that longer prison sentences do not deter criminals or make society safer.

The announcement was criticized by the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association, with its president saying that “in Bragg’s Manhattan, you can resist arrest, deal drugs, obstruct arrests, and even carry a gun and get away with it.”

