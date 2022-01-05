LAWLESS: Manhattan DA Stops Seeking Prison Sentences for Most Crimes

Newly installed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has unveiled a new policy to only ask for prison sentences for a small number of crimes, and downgrade or outright dismiss charges for numerous other offenses.
Bragg said that offenses like marijuana misdemeanors, resisting arrest, trespassing, and subway turnstile jumping would no longer be prosecuted by his office and that prosecutors should not seek bail for suspects waiting for trial.
The district attorney said that prison sentences would only be sought in cases of homicides, assaults resulting in serious injury, domestic violence felonies, sex offenses, public corruption, and “major economic crimes.”
In addition, when prosecutors do seek a prison sentence, it should not be for more than 20 years in prison without eligibility for parole, Bragg said, adding that longer prison sentences do not deter criminals or make society safer.
The announcement was criticized by the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association, with its president saying that “in Bragg’s Manhattan, you can resist arrest, deal drugs, obstruct arrests, and even carry a gun and get away with it.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Beautiful
Let’s sit back and watch the bleeding heart liberals get banged over the head every day. Stores will be robbed and looted everyday. It’s going to be poetic justice to the liberal commies who live in manhattan as their lives get turned upside down. No cop is going to respond because he can’t defend himself if their is resisting arrest. You thought Deblasio was crazy. This guy takes the cherry on the cake.
Yeh, Bragg is right. It’s time for racial justice. There is no reason why I shouldn’t be able to enter the department store of my choice and grab a 72 inch plasma tv off the shelf, along with a rack of sweatshirts with my favorite rapper plastered on the front.
Bragg has got to do what he was elected to do by the guilt ridden privileged white liberal females in Manhattan: to go after former President Trump’s personal tax returns dating back to 1978! The white Cy Vance failed in his mission (he was too busy covering up for Andrew Cuomo) but Alvin will get it done. No one in the City can feel save until those dangerous Trump tax returns are found to be inaccurate.
I presume that he will then lay off half of his personnel and accept half a salary, right?
WHICH CAME FIRST- THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG?
WHICH NUTCASE INSTALLED THIS DA ALVIN BRAGG????
public corruption is only if your name is Donald Trump
oops sorry they could find no such crime so lets check his tax returns
This guy was not put in to decide the laws if he can’t do his job he should be impeached!
PROSECUTOR’S ARE NOT PUT IN AS KINGS??????????????????????????????????????????
All for 1 reason alone:- So that this wicked piece of meat bragg can focus all of his time prosecuting an entirely innocent person [which is why it takes so much time, as it is impossible to dig any dirt on a totally innocent person] President Donald Trump, the next President of the United States of America from Noon 1/20/2025 thru Noon 1/29/2029
Hey don’t leave out arson. That’s cool too as long as no one is hurt too badly!