NEPOTISM? Eric Adams Defends Giving Brother Top NYPD Post [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is defending his decision to give his brother, retired NYPD officer Bernard Adams, the position of deputy commissioner, after coming under fire over claims of nepotism.

In an interview, the mayor said his brother’s position would put him in charge of protecting him.

“Let me be clear on this: My brother is qualified for the position. Number one, he will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me at a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes,” Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“I have to take my security in a very serious way.”

Adams added that the Conflict of Interest Board, a NYC ethics panel, will ultimately decide whether Eric Adams can hire his brother to the position, and the review process is already underway.

In a separate press conference, Adams expounded on his pick for deputy NYPD commissioner.

“Protection is personal. You have an increase of anarchists in this city, country. We have a serious problem with white supremacy. And when you talk about this type of security that I want, it’s extremely unique. I don’t want to be away from my public,” he said.

“I trust my brother. My brother understands me. And if I have to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hands of a person that I trust deeply, because that is a very personal process of your security.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)