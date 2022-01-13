Report: Israel Holding Secret Normalization Talks With Libya

Mossad head Dovid Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba met recently in Jordan for talks on normalization, Libyan and Saudi media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Al Dabaiba’s office denied that a meeting took place.

It’s unlikely that Libya could reach an official normalization agreement with Israel in the near future as the country has been embroiled in internal conflict for years. Long-awaited presidential elections to choose the country’s first president since the ouster of Moammar Gadhafi over ten years ago were supposed to take place on December 24 but have been postponed amid fears of new violence.

A report in November said that Sadaam Hafter, the son of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, visited Israel for a clandestine meeting with Israeli officials during which he conveyed a message from his father proposing normalizing ties with Israel in change for Israel’s “military and diplomatic assistance.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)