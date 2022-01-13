HOW LOW CAN HE GO? New Poll Finds Biden’s Approval Sinking to 33%

A new Quinnipiac poll found that President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Americans continues to drop and now stands at a dismal 33%.

Quinnipiac polls released over the past several months have shown the president’s approval steadily – and precipitously – declining, as Americans get frustrated with his handling of a variety of issues, including Covid-19 and inflation.

Republicans are unsurprisingly unhappy with President Biden, but the latest drop in approval for the president comes mainly from independent voters. Just 25% of independents said they approve of Biden’s job performance, while 57% disapprove.

The president is also seeing his approval among Democrat voters significantly decline. A November poll found that 87% of Democrats approved of his job performance; that number is now down to 75%.

