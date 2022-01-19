ANYONE SHOCKED? Hate Cashier Refuses To Service Jew, But Gladly Serves Non-Jews Without Masks [SEE THE VIDEO]

Double standard or antisemitism?
A cashier at a convenience store was caught on video denying service to a Hasidic Jew who wasn’t wearing a mask, while at the same time allowing another customer who supposedly had a mask in his pocket be serviced.
In the video, the Jewish man asks the cashier, “Because I’m a Jew I’m not getting served?”
“I didn’t say that,” she responds. “I asked you to get a mask.”
The man points out that another customer isn’t wearing a mask either, but she says that “he has it in his pocket” so it’s okay.
The Jewish man then notes how illogical her argument is but she doesn’t budge, saying she won’t argue about it and he has to get a mask to be served.
Sources tell YWN that this took place in the last gas station in the U.S. before crossing the Canadian border, possibly the “Maplefield’s Travel Center”.
With all due respect the worker is (probably) vaccinated whereas she thinks that the chassidic yid isnt
“Hey, look, the other guy is also shoplifting, and no one arrested him. So it should be okay if I do it too, right?”
The store policy is that you need to wear a mask, so wear one.
What’s the big deal? What are you trying to prove? Just wear a mask and don’t draw attention to yourself. We know that Eisav soneh es Yaakov. Yidden need to keep a low profile in Galus.
@justajew
You are incorrect
The store policy is not to wear a mask, just to have one in your pocket.
“Hate” is a little strong, “irrational and unfair” more like. But – why can’t he just put on a mask and get on with life? Why look to stir up trouble? Why not make a kiddish Hashem instead (“look at that Jew wearing a mask properly, unlike the goy who has one in his pocket”). So at home no one wears masks, no problem, but when out in the world, put on a mask. We’ve been wearing them here since summer 2020, everyone complies, even in Jewish stores, and I have yet to see someone faint from wearing one. It’s not such a big deal. Especially for the 2 minutes he needs one here. I don’t know how much they help or if they do (and no point to debate it) but it’s the law and she asked so PUT IT ON.
The cycle of antisemitism
1390- The jews are filthy and spreading disease
2022 – the jews are covid carriers
So if the goy is acting like a schvontz, w/o following the rules, a yid should act like a bigger schvontz??
in this case the guy is being argumentative so i have half sympathy, does he think shell become an ohev yisroel after this?
@just a guy you are the funniest ever!!! LOLLLLL
To be honest, I suspect she meant to say that other person was wearing a mask when served, and now has it in their pocket.
He should wear one because that’s the store policy. But the reality is that if she’s not enforcing the rule consistently, and instead, enforces it on one, and not the other, that’s discrimination. She doesn’t have a right to pick and choose who, of the ones not WEARING the mask she is going to serve.
This is why I don’t trust anti-Semitism Statistics. To many Jews are too quick to inject or infer anti-Semitism in every situation. It’s even worse when they are doing wrong. It accomplishes nothing except create more anti-Semitism and a bad impression of Jews.
Lighten up! The whole world isn’t a bunch of Antisemites waiting to “get the Jews”
kuvult: actually, your attitude was the prevalent one in Europe, pre churban. “its just a cartoon, its just people being ignorant.” we have since learned to never ignore A.S. no matter how trivial. Sure, I am not really all that offended by someone scrawling a swastika into a bathroom wall or a moron cashier whose net worth is less than my monthly yeshiva tuition bill, but A.S. needs to be quashed at the lowest levels before it becomes too big to swallow.
@Chana1122
i fail to understand how it is a fulfillment of vnikdashti btoch bnei yisrael to (“look at that Jew wearing a mask properly, unlike the goy who has one in his pocket”). more like: look at that stupid jew wearing a mask – even the goy who never learns torah isnt as dumb, but the jew who represents g-d is a little dumb sheep?? that’s a chillul hashem if anything.
WEARING A MASK IS A CHILLULL HASHEM!!
“look at what the torah does to ppl, makes them stupid as mexicans!!!!”
Am I the only one thinking that this whole thing is a bit over-rated and making news of nothing.
Perhaps this woman was afraid of her manager walking into the store and seeing that shes not enforcing the stores’ policies, so she would tell the man who has it in his pocket to put it on on the spot. . .