“TOTAL BUNK”: DeSantis Says He Has No Beef with Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing against the narratives that a rivalry is growing between him and former President Donald Trump, saying that any notion of a fight brewing has been completely concocted by media personalities.

“Donald Trump’s a friend of mine. He is proud when people do well, and it’s not just me, but obviously he’s a Florida resident, and he appreciates the job that we’ve done,” DeSantis told Fox News. “He’s told me that many times, not only with helping with the election, but just how we govern the state.”

“He wants to see Republicans doing well,” he continued. “And I think when media is trying to act like he’s upset at me for doing well, I think that’s total bunk. I think they’re just making it up. And I think he’s somebody that wants to see, you know, not just Republicans do well, but people that are actually going to stand and fight do well across the board. Obviously, Florida is an important state, the third-largest state in the country, and really us and Texas are the two biggest states that have sizable Republican footprints, and so we’re proud of that, and we’re going to keep it going.”

The Florida governor said that reports ostensibly from Trump insiders that the former president said he has a “dull personality” are a media fabrication in order to create division in the GOP that will allow President Biden to be reelected in 2024.

“They know the Democrats are in for a shellacking in 2022. So they’re trying to change the topic, and they’re trying to drive dissension among Republicans,” DeSantis said. “And so my message to people is, don’t take that bait. Understand what they’re trying to do. We need to be united and say we don’t like what the Biden administration’s doing. We offer a better course in Florida. I think other Republican states are offering a better vision in their states as well. And let’s go into ‘22 with a full head of steam with everybody united on the same team.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)