CASH COW: Pfizer Raked in $36.8 BILLION From Covid Vaccine in 2021

Pfizer had $36.8 billion of sales for its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, making it the best-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year by a very wide margin.

The closest pharmaceutical product to bring in so much money in a single year is Humira, with $20.7 billion in sales in a single year. That’s a $16.1 billion difference between the top selling pharmaceutical product and the product that came in second.

Pfizer isn’t done with lining its pockets from the vaccine yet, either. The company said it expects to generate $32 billion of sales for the vaccine in 2022, and executives believe its antiviral Covid pill, called Paxlovid, will bring in another $22 billion.

Covid is bad overall, but it’s quite good if you’re a Pfizer executive.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)