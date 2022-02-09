Texas Rabbi: I Welcomed a Terrorist into My Congregation [VIDEO]

The rabbi of the Colleyville, Texas Reform synagogue that was targeted by a terrorist last month testified about his ordeal in front of Congress on Tuesday, and detailed why he opened the door to allow the terrorist into his synagogue.

When the gunman arrived at the synagogue, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel was running late.

“In the midst of trying to do a million different things, I had a stranger come to the door,” he told a House Homeland Security panel. ” I have of course thought about that moment a great deal. I welcomed the terrorist into my congregation. I live with that responsibility.”

The rabbi told lawmakers that despite being busy, he conducted a visual inspection of the terrorist, later identified as Malik Faisal Akram.

“He appeared to be who he said he was – a guy who spent a night outside sub-40 degree weather,” Cytron-Walker said.

The rabbi said he then served Akram tea and spoke to him for several minutes to see if there was any indication that he was up to no good.

“I didn’t see any. Of course, I was wrong,” he said.

Cytron-Walker and the other hostages managed to escape the clutches of their Islamist attacker when the rabbi threw a chair at the terrorist and told everyone to run for the exit. After a standoff with SWAT teams, Akram pulled the trigger on himself, ending the ordeal.

