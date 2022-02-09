HATER: Tlaib Gives $170K to Anti-Israel, Anti-Police Activist

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has doled out $170,000 to an anti-Israel, anti-police activist who has called Israel an “apartheid state” and has called for police to be defunded.

According to FEC filings, Tlaib’s campaign and leadership PAC have paid $170,000 to Unbought Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm led by Rasha Mubarak, according to Fox News, which reviewed the filing.

Mubarak, described as a “Palestinian Muslim American community activist,” has a long history of making anti-Israel statements online.

These aren’t clashes— it’s an ongoing occupation These aren’t evictions— they are forced expulsions This isn’t a conflict— it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid Say it loud. Say it clear. Palestine will be FREE🕊#SaveSheikhJarrah ✌🏽 — Rasha (@RashaMK) May 8, 2021

Oh look it's @RepTedDeutch throwing another tantrum. He used his time to attack @RashidaTlaib for underscoring facts also made by Human Rights Watch & @btselem — Israel is indeed an apartheid state. He's flustered bc how else does one rebuttal the truth? Bullying & disparagement https://t.co/PfVWc9R5rp — Rasha (@RashaMK) September 23, 2021

Mubarak has also called to defund and “abolish” police departments across the United States.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)