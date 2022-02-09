HATER: Tlaib Gives $170K to Anti-Israel, Anti-Police Activist

0

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has doled out $170,000 to an anti-Israel, anti-police activist who has called Israel an “apartheid state” and has called for police to be defunded.

According to FEC filings, Tlaib’s campaign and leadership PAC have paid $170,000 to Unbought Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm led by Rasha Mubarak, according to Fox News, which reviewed the filing.

Mubarak, described as a “Palestinian Muslim American community activist,” has a long history of making anti-Israel statements online.

Mubarak has also called to defund and “abolish” police departments across the United States.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)