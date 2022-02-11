FRIGHTENING: COVID-19 Increases Risk of Serious Heart Ailments One Year After Recovery

Any Covid-19 infection, regardless of severity, appears to increase the risk of serious heart problems in survivors, according to new research.

Science Magazine reported that researchers had found an increased risk of 20 different heart and vessel issues for those who had the virus a year before, raising concerns about an avalanche of nationwide heart issues in the coming years.

“Governments and health systems around the world should be prepared to deal with the likely significant contribution of the COVID-19 pandemic to a rise in the burden of cardiovascular diseases,” the study’s authors wrote.

“If anybody ever though that COVID was like the flu this should be one of the most powerful data sets to point out that it’s not,” Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist at Scripps Research, told Science Mag.

The study found that those who recovered from the virus had about a 63% higher risk of having a heart attack and 52% higher risk of stroke one year later. The elevated risks appear to impact everyone regardless of gender, age, or the presence of preexisting conditions.

The magazine said the analysis was based on data from the US Department of Veterans Affairs and included health information from 154,000 people who had been infected with Covid-19.

“What we’re seeing isn’t good,” one of the study’s authors wrote. “COVID-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or easily mend after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people for a lifetime.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)