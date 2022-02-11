CRIME COUNTRY: Another Frum Jew Violently Robbed in Baltimore

Another day, another strong-arm robbery in Baltimore.

Sources tell YWN that a short time ago, a frum Jew parked his car on the 3700 block of Bancroft and began walking to his home when he was approached by three black males.

The men whipped out a gun and pressed it into the victim’s chest, demanding his keys and wallet. The frum Jew complied, with the suspects then fleeing by foot.

On Wednesday, just a day prior to this incident, YWN reported that a frum Jew was carjacked in the parking lot of Agudah in Baltimore. Those suspects have yet to be apprehended.

The incident comes as crimes spike in numerous major Democrat-led cities, including NYC, Philadelphia, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and of course, Baltimore.

If you have any information or footage relating to this incident, or you see something suspicious, please immediately call 911 and Baltimore Shomrim at 410-358-9999.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)