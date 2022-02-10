Trump: I Didn’t Flush White House Records Down the Toilet

Former President Donald Trump is denying a report that he flushed White House documents down the toilet when he was president.

“Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s statement was in response to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book, “Confidence Man,” which writes about the alleged incidents.

“Here’s some reporting from the book’s later years — White House residence staff periodically found papers had clogged a toilet, leaving staff believing Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces,” Haberman tweeted.

Separately, the National Archives said it had seized 15 boxes of documents that Trump had improperly brought with him to Mar-a-Lago when his presidency ended.

The National Archives has now reportedly asked the Justice Department to open an investigation into the matter after it found documents from those 15 boxes that may be classified.

Trump has denied that he stole or improperly took anything from the White House.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)