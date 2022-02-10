HATER LOCKED UP: Suspect in Recent Antisemitic Incidents in Williamsburg Arrested

The 15-year-old perpetrator of a string of violent antisemitic attacks in Williamsburg last Shabbos has been apprehended by the NYPD.

NYPD sources have confirmed to YWN that a sole suspect wanted in connection to both incidents, in which Chasidic Jews were hit and shoved, has been taken into custody by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. The teen has been charged with three counts of assault and two counts of committing a hate crime.

The suspect is not believed to be connected to a separate recent antisemitic crime in Williamsburg, in which multiple swastikas were spray-painted on buses. However, the NYPD says they are making significant headway in that investigation.

The NYPD thanked Williamsburg Shomrim for their invaluable assistance in the investigations, including providing camera footage and witnesses to assist in their search for the suspect.

