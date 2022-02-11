HORROR: 5 Cops Shot, Woman Critically Injured in Phoenix Standoff

Police in Phoenix, Arizona say that five policers and another woman were injured after being shot by a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home early Friday morning.

Police were called for reports of a shooting near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in south Phoenix. When officers arrived, a suspect opening fire, striking a cop multiple times.

The someone inside the home placed a baby outside the door in the hopes that it would keep the child away from the danger. When police went to the door to move the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again, striking another four officers.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said four officers were moderately hurt while a fifth was seriously hurt, though all are recovering. The baby is safe.

During the ordeal, a civilian female was shot inside the home and was found by responding EMTs in critical condition.

The barricade situation lasted for several hours and was finally “resolved” after the suspect was found dead inside the home, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)