HATE IN FLATBUSH: Frum Teen Punched in Random Attack on Friday Night; Second Victim Comes Forward

A frum teen was the victim of an unprovoked attack on Friday night in Flatbush, and a second was targeted shortly thereafter.

Flatbush Shomrim tells YWN that the victim says he was at Avenue L and E. 32nd at about 10:30 pm, when an unidentified male exited a van and randomly punched him in the face.

The victim added that he saw a second male filming the attack from inside the van.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim have both been notified, and police are analyzing security camera footage.

A second victim has since come forward, saying that he too was targeted by a male fitting that same description.

The second victim says he was approached by a male on Nostrand Ave. and Kings Highway at about the same time as the first attack. The man attempted to punch him, but he was thankfully able to get away.

As in the first attack, a second male was seen filming.

If you have any information that can be of assistance in this investigation, please call Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

@NYPDHateCrimes is investigating this attack, and make no mistake an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker. We will catch the perpetrators of this assault. Please contact the NYPD with any information. https://t.co/Z5eNveEOVW — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 13, 2022

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)