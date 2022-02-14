Two Orthodox Jews Elected to Municipal Council of Zurich, Switzerland

Two frum Jews have been elected to serve on the Municipal Council of Zurich, Switzerland.

Anthony Goldstein, 72, and Yehuda Spielman, 26, both of whom are members of the FDP political party, are now the only two frum elected officials in Switzerland, though they are not the first.

Mischa Morgenbesser served on the Zurich Municipal Council from 2003 to 2008; Yedidya Bollag served on the Council for six months in 2010/2011; and Leila Feit served on the Zurich Cantonal Council from 2010 to 2014.

Zurich is divided into 12 districts, which is further divided into 9 voting districts. The Municipal Council, which is comparative to the NYC Council, has 125 seats, with the number of seats each district receives based on their respective populations.

Speilman, only 26-years-old and an accountant by profession, grew up with 12 siblings in Zurich’s Wiedikon district. Now married and a father of a two-year-old, he still lives in the same district he now represents.

Goldstein lives in and ran for a seat in District 1 and 2; Spielman lives in and ran for a seat in District 3.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)